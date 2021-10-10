-
On the fourth day of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, the morning started with retired Cal Poly Police Det. Lawrence Kennedy still on…
On the third day of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, the morning resumed with San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office Det. Clint Cole on the…
During the second day of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, the prosecution called four witnesses to the stand including Steven Fleming,…
Today was the first day of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores in the Kristin Smart case.Kristin Smart was a Cal Poly student who…
Paul and Ruben Flores appeared over Zoom in San Luis Obispo Superior court May 17 to confirm future hearing dates in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly…
Hearings continued April 21 to determine a bail amount for Ruben Flores, who San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow charged with accessory to…
Paul and Ruben Flores were arraigned April 19 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court in connection with the suspected killing of Cal Poly student…
In a press briefing April 14, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced formal first-degree murder charges against Paul Flores in…
In a press briefing Tuesday, April 13, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced Paul Flores has been arrested for the murder of Kristin…