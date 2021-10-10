Safe Ag Safe Schools

-
The use of a dangerous pesticide will soon be phased out in California. The California Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the Department…
Farmworkers and activists plan to gather Friday at noon in Salinas; they are rallying to publicly call on Governor Brown to ban a pesticide called…
This week the state released revisions to its rules for pesticide use near schools, and the revisions are not what many residents in the Salinas Valley…
Friday is the deadline for public comment on a proposed statewide rule change affecting pesticide use near schools and day care centers. The proposed…