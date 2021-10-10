San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

-
Local law enforcement personnel from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are providing assistance in El Dorado County in response to the Caldor…
-
The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, or SBP, is conducting an emergency drill Wednesday, May 19.If you see smoke and emergency vehicles between 1…
-
In a press briefing April 14, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced formal first-degree murder charges against Paul Flores in…
-
One-third of San Luis Obispo County jail inmates have mental illness, and half the jail population is either homeless or doesn’t have stable housing on…
-
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson asked county officials this summer for an additional $3.55 million dollars in general fund money to cover…
-
Law enforcement in San Luis Obispo County has a new tool to help fight property theft, particularly farm equipment. It’s called SmartWater, but it’s not…
-
On New Year's Day, 2019, a new state law went into effect. SB 1421 insists that California police departments let the public see formerly-confidential…
-
A wave of bomb threats was sent out across the United States Thursday to hundreds of school, business and government entities, including several on the…
-
San Luis Obispo County officials held a public hearing this week about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to people arrested and held…
-
As part of our coverage of the June 5 primary election, KCBX News invited some local candidates to the studio to learn more about their visions,…