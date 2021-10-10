-
Broadcast date: 2/22/2018The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) is just around the corner! As a premiere 6-day annual event, the SLOIFF…
What is a life well lived? 40 people with 3,000 years of collective life experience answer that question in a new documentary film produced by San Luis…
The 2017 San Luis Obispo Film Festival starts Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Actor Josh Brolin, who grew up on a ranch in Templeton, will receive the…
Hearing is Believing is a documentary about Rachel Flowers--a rising musician who has been called a 'piano prodigy'. Flowers lost her eyesight shortly…
Broadcast date: 3/10/16The San Luis Obispo Film Festival (SLOFF) has grown into an important and significant tourism event for the Central Coast. Not only…