A new exhibit documenting the local Black Lives Matter movement is open for virtual viewing at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art.The exhibit is titled "We…
A recent New York Times article named the San Luis Obispo Mission and Bubblegum Alley as “the top tourist draws in San Luis Obispo.” Local arts groups…
Broadcast date: 9/3/14Ears on Art visits with Carol Sauvion, founder and owner of Freehand Gallery in Los Angeles and creator and executive director of…
Crissa Hewitt and Steven deLuque continue their conversation with photographer Brian Lawler about his exhibit of large-scale panoramic photographs at the…
Crissa Hewitt and Steven deLuque meet up with photographer Brian Lawler to discuss his upcoming exhibit of large-scale panoramic photographs at The San…
Hosts Steven and Crissa continue their discussion about the new interdisciplinary experiential event collaborative PRIME pARTicle productions. Timo…
Crissa Hewitt talks with Beth Mott, Education Coordinator of the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, about children’s art classes, the learning process, the…