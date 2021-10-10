-
San Luis Obispo County officials adopted a management plan for a portion of the county’s groundwater Tuesday. It’s a plan required under California’s 2014…
Where does the Central Coast get its water, our most fundamental of needs? Some comes in the form of rain filling up local reservoirs; some from the State…
San Luis Obispo County’s public works department is looking at changing the boundary of the Los Osos Valley Groundwater Basin, considered by the state to…
Thursday the San Luis Obispo local agency formation commission - better known as LAFCO - voted in favor of an application to form a new water district in…
The San Luis Obispo Local Agency Formation Commission, better known as LAFCO, voted Thursday in favor of an application to form a new new, 40,000-acre…
In a 3-2 vote, the San Luis Obispo County Supervisors opted Tuesday evening to reaffirm a contentious policy change made in early March, when the board…
A main focus at Tuesday’s San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting will concern groundwater basins and alleged violations of state law by some…
San Luis Obispo county officials will hold a public hearing on the topic of groundwater basin management after a recent vote provoked allegations of Brown…