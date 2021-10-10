-
Update: 05/11/21 12:30p.m.San Luis Obispo Police have released the names of the officers involved in an active shooting incident on Monday, May…
A new study released by UC Davis says 110,000 Californians purchased a firearm due to the pandemic, and about 43% of those purchases were made by…
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office alleges the man killed Thursday by deputies in a shootout in Templeton was a member of a “white supremacist…
Among those who survived the recent mass shootings in the U.S., some relied on the kindness of strangers in the aftermath. KCBX news intern Briana Willson…
Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring six people late Saturday night at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in San Luis…