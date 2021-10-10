-
Santa Barbara residents can expect to find information in their mailboxes this week about their new energy options as the city prepares to transition to…
-
The most recent announcement from energy company, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), listed San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey Counties as “elevated”…
-
Southern California Edison power lines touching each other in strong winds definitely started the Thomas Fire, according to a report released Wednesday by…
-
Russians hack Ukraine’s electricity network, turning lights off and on at will, rendering the country’s best tech hands helpless to intervene. North Korea…
-
Electricity rates are going up for a majority of California residents under a new plan approved unanimously Friday by the California Public Utilities…