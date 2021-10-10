-
Just about a year after the first-ever strike in San Luis Obispo County government history, the county and thousands of its workers have reached a deal.…
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson asked county officials this summer for an additional $3.55 million dollars in general fund money to cover…
San Luis Obispo County’s legal department has released more information about the recent resignation of the county's public works director. The documents…
Arroyo Grande city officials and community members met for over four hours this week to consider if Arroyo Grande should stay in the Five Cities Fire…
San Luis Obispo County’s current public works director, Wade Horton, has been named as head administrator of the county, with the title County…