KCBX News
Issues & Ideas: New ways of teaching—and learning—government

By Greta Mart 1 hour ago
    New Tech students in the classroom figuring out new platforms.
    Caitlin Cocuzzo

Up next, we learn about an innovative high school class in San Luis Obispo County. KCBX News invited a teacher and two students from Central Coast New Tech High School to the studio for a discussion about learning civics and government, by starting from scratch.

KCBX's Greta Mart speaks with Central Coast New Tech High School teacher Ryan James and students Harrison Winikoff and Gianna McCardell.

Here’s the shorter version that aired on the Nov. 26, 2018 episode of “Issues & Ideas,” KCBX’s weekly local current affairs program airing at 1 p.m.

For a deeper dive, push play on the audio file below to hear the entire 25-minute interview: 

Central Coast New Tech High School's Salon Night takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande. The event is free and the public is most welcome.

civics
government
Central Coast New Tech High School
Salon NIght
Nipomo High School
South County Regional Center

