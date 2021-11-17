-
Fifteen years ago, Kenny Butler was at a low point. He had just been sentenced to life in prison. Now Butler, 47, is on track to earn his bachelor’s…
Personal finance website WalletHub released a report Tuesday ranking the Templeton Unified School District in San Luis Obispo County among the top 10 most…
Since COVID-19 positivity rates are down and safety programs have been approved by the county, Santa Barbara Unified School District is ready to re-open…
Paso Robles school district officials are hiring new attorneys to respond to a grand jury report that criticizes the previous board for alleged financial…
The Santa Barbara Unified School District has adopted a new grading policy for secondary students—grades 7-12—as they continue with distance learning.By a…
Principal Dr. Ryan Jackson shares with correspondent Tom Wilmer how Tennessee’s Mt Pleasant Arts Innovation Zone preK-12 educational model benefits…
The record $89.5 billion education budget Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Friday includes $2 billion in grants aimed at nudging schools to reopen classrooms…
As some students struggle with remote learning, Central Coast parents have started a group urging the reopening of schools for all grade levels. More than…
With San Luis Obispo County moving into California's most restrictive COVID-19 tier, the SLO County Office of Education hosted a “returning to school…
As many schools throughout the state remain shuttered due to COVID-19, San Luis Obispo County public schools are allowing more students for in-person…
California’s public television stations have joined with the state’s county school superintendents to launch a new online service for educators and…
In Paso Robles, some students with disabilities returned to campus Monday, and the school district is hoping to serve more students with in-person…