Central Coast school district moves toward selling closed elementary campuses

A Central Coast school district is taking steps to sell two long-closed elementary school campuses—Sunnyside Elementary and Morro Elementary, which have been shuttered for nearly two decades. Though the buildings still house various non-profit and government entities, the district is now looking to sell.

At a San Luis Coastal Unified School District meeting Tuesday night, a debate centered around a waiver from the State Board of Education that would allow the school district to initiate negotiations and request proposals from groups interested in buying the land.

Meanwhile, residents packed the room to urge board members not to sell the properties to housing developers.

Some local government groups have already expressed interest, including the Los Osos Community Services District and the City of Morro Bay. However, residents worry the waiver could open the door for developers to purchase the land.

Assistant Superintendent Ryan Pinkerton addressed the board, saying the intention behind requesting the waiver is not to exploit a loophole but to provide options.

“Maybe a marijuana dispensary would offer $12 million for the property, while a community group might offer $10 million,” Pinkerton said. “The board would have flexibility in choosing who could potentially purchase the property.”

During public comment, Morro Bay resident Angelina Mckee expressed concerns, saying the property was more than just land to sell.

“Where you may see a surplus property, we see a vast green space in the heart of our downtown,” Mckee said. “Where you see dollar signs, we see our own Yosemite on the chopping block.”

The State Board of Education is expected to approve the waiver application in July, which would pave the way for negotiations to begin.