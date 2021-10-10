-
Feeding America estimates one in six children are food insecure in the United States. Local Congressman Salud Carbajal visited Laguna Middle School in San…
-
With San Luis Obispo County moving into California's most restrictive COVID-19 tier, the SLO County Office of Education hosted a “returning to school…
-
As many schools throughout the state remain shuttered due to COVID-19, San Luis Obispo County public schools are allowing more students for in-person…
-
The cities of San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach are launching programs to help working parents with child care and schooling during the pandemic.“I believe…
-
More than 77,000 people have been displaced by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, and in Santa Cruz County, that’s put a strain on shelter capacity. People…
-
San Luis Coastal Unified School District is not only providing students with nutritious food, but making sure that no child goes hungry, even in a global…
-
What will student learning look like when the new school year starts? The San Luis Coastal Unified School District this week laid out different…
-
It’s been seven weeks since Central Coast schools closed in-person classrooms and began teaching students virtually. The change was radical and…
-
On this week's Issues & Ideas, we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, by speaking to its organizer, Denis Hayes, in a wide-ranging and in-depth…
-
Local politicians, public school representatives, and solar and offshore wind energy company officials gathered in Avila Beach Monday to mark the…