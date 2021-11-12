Infrastructure, Housing and Development

-
Proposed UCSB "megadorm" draws criticism from local architects and designers; university defends buildingUC Santa Barbara has made national headlines for its proposed “megadorm” designed and partially financed by billionaire investor Charles Munger. The building, called Munger Hall, would house 4,500 students, potentially doubling the university’s student housing stock.
A number of people called into the November 16 city council meeting to make suggestions for the city's homelessness response plan.
The final touches are being done on a new protected intersection in San Luis Obispo that is expected to be completed later this summer.Now some residents…
The City of San Luis Obispo is proposing improvements to several crosswalks throughout the city as part of a greater pedestrian improvement project.Luke…
The City of San Luis Obispo will start construction in 2022 on a $2.5 million bicycle and pedestrian project after receiving a major grant.The project,…
After a slide took out both lanes on a section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Caltrans said it has no timeline yet on when the coastal highway will reopen…
In keeping with California’s goal towards carbon neutrality, the state is giving Isla Vista money to pay for new, clean transportation in low-income…
UPDATE 11/08/19 10 AM: San Luis Obispo police and volunteers set up a bike light checkpoint at a heavily trafficked, and dimly lit, intersection in San…
San Luis Obispo is one step closer to joining Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz in creating a bike-share program.The San Luis Obispo city council this week…
Work will resume this week on closing the El Campo Road and three other median crossings on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. The project will…
This week San Luis Obispo County officials voted to ask the state transportation agency to close middle sections of Highway 101 south of Arroyo Grande to…
There’s a mountain side on the south coast of Big Sur that has been slowly slipping. Known as Paul’s Slide, it drops rocks, dirt and mud onto Highway 1.…