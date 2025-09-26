© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Luis Obispo County to receive more than $12 million in federal storm recovery aid

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:07 AM PDT
Chimney Rock Road, taken March 2023.
San Luis Obispo County
Chimney Rock Road, taken March 2023.

More than $12 million in federal disaster relief is heading to San Luis Obispo County to help cover damages from the powerful storms that struck the Central Coast in January 2023.

The funding, announced by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara), will reimburse the county for storm clean-up and pay for permanent repairs to damaged infrastructure.

One of the largest awards, nearly $7.7 million is reserved for permanent repairs to Chimney Rock Road near Lake Nacimiento, where stormwater washed away the soil beneath the asphalt and caused the roadway to collapse. The damage left hundreds of residents stranded for days with no alternate way out.

Garret McElveny, an engineer with the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department said the funding will go toward building a bridge over the collapsed road.

“It's a roughly 180 feet long bridge and it will provide future resilience,” McElveny said.

McElveny said crews had initially installed a temporary bridge to restore access for nearby neighborhoods. The new permanent bridge is designed to withstand future storms and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

The rest of the funding—about $4.4 million—will reimburse the county for their debris removal work conducted after the storms, which brought severe rain, flooding and mudslides that left behind massive amounts of debris on the Central Coast.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development Chimney RockLake NacimientoFEMAwinter stormSLO County
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content