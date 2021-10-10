-
On Issues & Ideas, we'll hear from retired SLO County Clerk Recorder Julie Rodewald, about how we can take part in choosing the way we vote in the future.…
-
County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong is asking voters to participate in his San Luis Obispo County 2021 Voter Survey so he can make recommendations, informed…
-
April 7 is International Beaver Day and the San Luis Obispo Beaver Brigade is celebrating this year by participating in the first free, virtual California…
-
In November, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries began offering a library-by-mail service for homebound seniors. Now, they’re trying to spread…
-
Mercy Air's primary mission is to support U.S. Army Reserve operations at Fort Hunter Liggett but they also respond to civilian casualties in Monterey and…
-
After several months of being under the most restrictive pandemic-related closures, San Luis Obispo County health officials are optimistic that further…
-
San Luis Obispo County is facing a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine, and public health officials said because of that, the Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande…
-
1/29/21 UPDATEJust a few dozen Central Coast residents remain without power this morning as PG&E and SoCalEdison continue to clean up damage from this…
-
The Mask Map is a website where people can post their opinions and experiences on whether a store or other business is following pandemic-related mask…
-
Intensive care unit bed capacity is reaching a limit in Santa Barbara County, and health officials warn it may get worse.“In light of our current…