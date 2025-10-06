SLO County mail-in ballots arrive early for November 4 special election

Voters in San Luis Obispo County are beginning to receive their mail-in ballots for the upcoming November 4 special election, and county officials are urging residents to prepare now.

County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said the ballots were sent out earlier than usual because this election includes only one statewide measure, Proposition 50.

“Although the process is still the same for any type of election, this one just went a lot quicker because of the fact that there was just one contest,” Cano said. “Usually, we aren’t able to get the ballots out until 29 days before the election. And this time, it was a lot easier, so folks should start getting them now.”

Cano encouraged voters to complete their ballots as soon as they arrive and either mail them at least a week before Election Day, drop them off at an official county drop box, or vote in-person on Election Day. She also reminded voters to check the top of their ballot packet for their assigned polling location, as some locations have changed this year.

A voter guide that included a misidentified district map was mailed to millions of voters statewide last week. Cano said the misprint does not affect SLO County voters. All households that received the guide will receive a correction postcard in the mail, and a correction has also been posted online.

For more information, including drop box locations, visit slocounty.ca.gov.