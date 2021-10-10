-
Depending on where voters are registered, there are a lot of candidates in one category on the November 2018 ballot: judicial. But unlike other offices,…
-
Tuesday is Election Day, and Californians have a jam-packed primary ballot to fill out. Voters will pick two finalists in California’s U.S. Senate race,…
-
Central Coast residents who signed up to vote-by-mail will start getting their ballots this week. The packets would have gone out on Monday, but the…
-
Broadcast date: 11/4/2014It's Election Day, and every candidate claims to have their pulse on the needs and desires of the citizens, but do they really…
-
Tuesday was a tough day for Democrats nationally with Republicans extending their control in the House of Representative and taking control of the U.S.…
-
Measure G passed Tuesday Night in San Luis Obispo, overwhelmingly with slightly more than 70 percent of the vote.The Measure will continue the 1/2 cent…
-
Representatives from the "Yes On P" Campaign conceded early Tuesday night, with initial numbers showing a strong lead for opposition of the Measure. They…
-
Numbers will start updating after polls close at 8:00 p.m. on June 3, 2014.The latest vote tallies can be found by following these links for the Central…
-
Santa Barbara County Clerk Joe Holland says he is expecting a low voter turnout on Tuesday, June 3 in comparison to November elections.“When you have a…