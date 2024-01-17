© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County recruits poll workers for presidential primary election

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published January 17, 2024 at 5:10 PM PST
A polling location in San Luis Obispo prepares for election day in 2022.
Gabriela Fernandez
A polling location in San Luis Obispo prepares for election day in 2022.

The California presidential primary is right around the corner, and San Luis Obispo County is looking to pay poll workers to help on election day, March 5th.

Poll Workers can expect to be paid nearly $50 for a half day of work, or nearly $100 for a full day of work.

Responsibilities include setting up poll stations, helping voters sign-in, issuing ballots, collecting mail-in ballots, and cleaning up at the end of election day. But, if people are interested in getting paid more, they can sign up to be an inspector.

That position is responsible for the overall operation of the polling place. Depending on the inspector’s assignment, those workers can receive $117 to $142. Plus, inspectors get an extra 20-dollars for training for the position.

High school students are also eligible to become poll workers if they are at least 16 years old, attend a public or private school, and have at least a 2.5 GPA.

More information on becoming a poll worker can be found here.
Tags
Government and Politics San Luis Obispo CountyElection Daypolling placepolling locations
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content
Load More