SLO County recruits poll workers for presidential primary election

The California presidential primary is right around the corner, and San Luis Obispo County is looking to pay poll workers to help on election day, March 5th.

Poll Workers can expect to be paid nearly $50 for a half day of work, or nearly $100 for a full day of work.

Responsibilities include setting up poll stations, helping voters sign-in, issuing ballots, collecting mail-in ballots, and cleaning up at the end of election day. But, if people are interested in getting paid more, they can sign up to be an inspector.

That position is responsible for the overall operation of the polling place. Depending on the inspector’s assignment, those workers can receive $117 to $142. Plus, inspectors get an extra 20-dollars for training for the position.

High school students are also eligible to become poll workers if they are at least 16 years old, attend a public or private school, and have at least a 2.5 GPA.

More information on becoming a poll worker can be found here.