Government and Politics

Erica A. Stewart is San Luis Obispo’s new mayor. She was appointed to the position after her predecessor, Heidi Harmon, stepped down. Council member…
The San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder’s Office is inviting the public to observe ballot-counting ahead of next week’s gubernatorial recall election.County…
For part two of our three-part series on redistricting on the Central Coast, we’re looking at how the process works in the City and County of Santa…
As part of KCBX's three-part series on redistricting on the Central Coast, we’re looking at how the process works in San Luis Obispo County.Redistricting…
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday, May 18 to spend $32,000 on a cost-benefit analysis of the county’s regional waste…
In a meeting April 20, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved more than $150,000 for the County Administrative Office to use…
Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a COVID-19 vaccination site at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo March 2 to speak about California’s vaccine efforts.“There’s…
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is making a second effort at a bill that would make police misconduct and shooting records public.Cunningham said AB 718…
During a Feb. 16 meeting, San Luis Obispo City council discussed findings of a recent After-Action Report about a June Black Lives Matter protest where…
San Luis Obispo County officials have voted in favor of exploring a lawsuit against the state to challenge the governor’s stay-at-home order.In a motion…
In a blow to the future of a post-Diablo Canyon Central Coast economy, Vandenberg Air Force Base (VAFB) appears to have lost a bid to become the new…
Over a year after 34 people died in a fiery boat disaster in the Channel Islands, an official federal investigation is now complete. But the probe didn’t…