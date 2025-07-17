© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Santa Barbara Supervisors dedicate funds to support immigrants and demand more answers from DHS

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published July 17, 2025 at 11:32 AM PDT
sbcounty.granicus.com

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is dedicating more money to support immigrants affected by recent ICE raids and is demanding more answers from the Department of Homeland Security.

The board approved $105,000 in additional funding to assist those impacted by the raids. The money will support immigrant youth and expand mental health services.

Supervisors will also consider joining an ACLU lawsuit, which has been successful in prohibiting ICE from racial profiling in the Central Valley and greater Los Angeles.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who represents the Santa Maria area, said the board’s power is limited.

“We're doing everything possible to stand with you and work with you, but there are people much more powerful than us that are being stomped down,” Lavagnino said.

Supervisors also said they are requesting more information from the Department of Homeland Security about who is detained, where they are being held and why the individuals were taken into custody.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
