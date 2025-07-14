A farmworker who fell from a greenhouse during an ICE raid died over the weekend

A farmworker who fell from a greenhouse during an immigration raid on the Central Coast died over the weekend.

Jaime Alanis Garcia had worked for the cannabis grower Glass House Farms for about 10 years. During the raid, he fell 30 feet and suffered a broken neck, a fractured skull and a severed artery.

That’s according to a GoFundMe page created by Garcia’s niece, Yesenia Duran. She said Garcia was a husband and father who had been sending money home to support his family in Mexico.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that Garcia “wasn’t being pursued by law enforcement and CBP immediately called a medevac” and got him care as quickly as possible.

Ventura County Supervisor Vianey Lopez, who was at the raid last week, said federal agents entered with force and created a dangerous environment.

“These agents, these federal officials, are approaching our communities without a care for the safety and security of people. And it is becoming much more evident as more time passes,” Lopez said.

She said the county is working to support children whose parents have been detained and partnering with nonprofits to provide legal services.

