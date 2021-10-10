Immigration and Customs Enforcement

-
After being deported to Mexico two years ago, Goleta community member Juana Flores is now back on the Central Coast — and new legislation introduced by a…
-
On the same day Americans demonstrated across the country to protest migrant family separations, hundreds of protesters gathered in a Santa Maria…
-
The State of California issued an advisory Tuesday to help employers understand a new law aimed at protecting immigrant workers. It's called the Immigrant…
-
The Monterey County Jail has faced criticism from immigrant rights groups for working closely with ICE. That’s federal Immigrations and Customs…
-
Some cities around California and the country have been declaring themselves as sanctuary cities, claiming a type of social and seemingly lawful refuge…
-
This week the city of Salinas is hosting a free public forum on immigration. The forum will be primarily held in Spanish with English translation.…
-
Civil-rights advocates here in California say they’re preparing for likely conflicts with immigration policies expected under the incoming Trump…
-
A special session of the Santa Maria City Council drew an estimated 1200 people to the Fairpark on Thursday, ending with a 3-2 vote in favor of moving…