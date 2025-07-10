Ojai City Council passes policy to limit federal immigration enforcement

The Ojai City Council has adopted a new policy designed to protect vulnerable residents and reduce the city's role in federal immigration enforcement.

Known as the Ojai Care Policy, the resolution passed during Tuesday night's meeting. It prohibits city employees from using local resources to assist in federal immigration raids and aligns with California's Values Act, also known as SB 54, which limits local law enforcement's collaboration with federal immigration authorities.

The policy goes a step further by explicitly affirming protections for transgender residents and other historically marginalized groups.

"I'm scared that they are going to declare a national gender emergency. We all know how much budget ICE just got, right?" said Michelle Rosenbloom, a transgender community member who spoke during public comment. "What this policy does, what this resolution does here today is it sets the groundwork that says Ojai is not going to comply with that crazy level of federal overreach."

Ren Peterson, another resident, also voiced support during the meeting.

"Some may claim this act is radical, but what's radical is allowing fear to govern our policies," Peterson said. "What's radical is letting ICE terrorize communities under the guise of public safety."

But not everyone agreed. Alan Greenberg, a community member, spoke in opposition.

"They made the choice to break the law, come into this country, and I don't have any sympathy for them and their fear," he said. "I don't think it's the city of Ojai's position to protect them."

Part of the resolution mandates the city update its website with "Know Your Rights" resources.

The council also directed the city manager to conduct a cost analysis of the policy, which includes staff training, public education, enforcement oversight and whistleblower protections. A report on the cost of implementation is expected in the coming weeks.

Supporters of the policy said it sends a clear message that Ojai stands for inclusion, safety and dignity for all residents.