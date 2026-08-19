Gabriela FernandezFormer KCBX News Reporter/Asst. News Director
Gabriela Fernandez worked at KCBX from May of 2022 to September of 2026. She began as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time, and in October 2025 became assistant news director.
Gabriela graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast.
When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her two dogs, Cleo and Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
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Santa Maria residents learned about housing rights, eviction procedures and new state housing laws during a virtual workshop Wednesday. The city partnered with the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County for the event.
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California says San Luis Obispo County must plan to build more than 14,000 homes over the next decade. But, in Grover Beach, a push to limit building heights has raised questions about where those homes should go.
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President Donald Trump is expanding the Interior Department’s authority over energy projects under the Defense Production Act. The order could affect the Central Coast where the administration has already invoked the federal law to support a pipeline restart off the Santa Barbara coast.
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The clean-up effort following last year’s battery fire in Moss Landing is moving into its final phase. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says crews are now removing batteries they could not safely access before.
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A small fire called broke out in Pismo Beach Sunday. As of Monday morning firefighters say the 10-acre fire is now 90% contained. This is an ongoing story, updates will be added as more information becomes available.
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As of Saturday afternoon, the Plaskett Fire in southern Big Sur has grown to nearly 6,000 acres, as firefighters prepare for stronger winds and increased fire activity.
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The Plaskett Fire continues to burn in a remote part of southern Monterey County, about 25 miles away from the second largest fire in the state—the Timber Fire. As of Thursday morning the Plaskett Fire has prompted evacuations and has spread to 140 acres.
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California lawmakers are urging the Trump Administration to end a federal review that could threaten the state’s authority to manage development along its coastline.
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A new report offers a clearer picture of how agriculture shapes San Luis Obispo County’s economy—from strawberry fields and vineyards to wineries and local businesses.
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The City of San Luis Obispo is moving forward with a round of protections for mobile home owners. The City Council unanimously agreed on new restrictions that would cap rent on parking spaces when mobile homes are sold to a new owner.