Gabriela Fernandez worked at KCBX from May of 2022 to September of 2026. She began as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time, and in October 2025 became assistant news director.

Gabriela graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast.

When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her two dogs, Cleo and Atlas, on long walks by the coast.