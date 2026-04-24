Salinas approves funding to potentially buy Chinatown property

The Salinas City Council approved a plan to spend more than $1.1 million in federal housing funds to purchase property in the city’s Chinatown area. Officials say the move is the first step to revitalize the area.

The funding would go toward acquiring the Victory Mission shelter on Soledad Street, which according to the city, is planning on moving locations in the near future. The payment to make the purchase comes from a recent sale of city-owned property. Under federal rules, those funds must be reinvested into community development projects.

City leaders say the purchase is intended to position the site for future affordable housing or mixed-use development, though no final plans have been approved.

“This is the first step, which is the acquisition,” city officials said during the meeting, noting that design, developer selection and construction would come later through a separate process.

Councilmembers raised questions about the cost of the property and the overall timeline. Part of the proposal says the city could allow Victory Mission to lease back the property for up to four years while a long-term plan is developed and the organization searches for a new location for operations.

During public comment, several residents voiced support for the investment but urged the city to prioritize affordable housing and ensure the process remains transparent. Salinas resident Olga Reina called on city leaders to center the needs of working families.

“We also urge the city that improvements include real support for mothers and their children so no one feels left behind in what feels like gentrification disguised as revitalization,” Reina said.

Other speakers echoed concerns about rising housing costs, potential displacement and the need to ensure projects benefit low-income residents, including farmworker families.

The City Council unanimously approved the plan following a public hearing.

Officials say there will be opportunities for community input as the project moves into future phases.