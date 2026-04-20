Empty seat on Santa Maria City Council filled after sudden resignation

A previously vacant seat on the Santa Maria City Council has been filled by a temporary appointment. The council voted 3-1 to appoint Richardo Batalla to the District One seat.

At an April 7 meeting, Batalla pitched himself to council members, arguing his position as a youth development director for the Santa Maria YMCA and experience in Special Education prepared him for the seat.

“If selected, my focus will be on three priorities,” Batalla said, mentioning supporting young people, affordable housing and public safety. “These are essential to a strong and thriving Santa Maria.”

Batalla's appointment passed 3-1, with Councilmember Gloria Soto voting no. He was sworn in before the end of the meeting.

The city of Santa Maria received five eligible applications to fill the empty seat.

During a public comment period, Maria Salguero argued she was the only applicant who had previously received votes from District One residents.

”The four of you have seen me here again and again, city council meeting after city council meeting,” Salguero said, addressing the council. “I've been showing up even after the campaign, even after I lost.”

Salguero, an attorney with the Immigrant Legal Defense Center, ran against former Councilmember Carlos Escobedo in 2024.

The District One seat had been empty since earlyMarch, when Escobedo unexpectedly announced his resignation with more than two years left on his term.

Batalla’s appointment to the council is meant to bridge the gap until a special election can be held in November.

He will attend his first full meeting as a city council member on May 5.