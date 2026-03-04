Santa Maria councilmember announces surprise resignation at chaotic city meeting

Santa Maria Councilmember Carlos Escobedo still had two years left on his term representing District One.

So it was a surprise when he chose to read out his resignation letter near the start of Tuesday’s Santa Maria City Council meeting.

“While this decision comes with mixed emotions, I believe stepping down is the appropriate and responsible course of action,” Escobedo read.

A sudden resignation

Escobedo explained the decision was prompted by his recent move out of District One, the area he was elected to represent.

Councilmember Gloria Soto asked, “ So that's effective now?”

“Wow,” she added quietly.

City Attorney Tom Watson explained that he will provide the council with next steps at some point in the future.

“As of right now, that seat is vacant and probably the next election would be the municipal election in November,” Watson said, adding there could be an appointment at some point before then to fill the seat.

“I have some work to do,” he explained. “I'm equally surprised.”

Escobedo didn’t respond to KCBX’s questions about why he moved out of his district.

City of Santa Maria's livestream Escobedo received a round of applause before leaving the chambers.

A fight over immigration

During a public comment period, more than 20 people spoke in favor of creating an ad hoc committee on immigration, a proposal the council also considered last year.

“ This is not a radical idea,” Santa Maria resident Fernando Martinez told the council. “This is a very practical idea any city would take.”

Councilmember Gloria Soto said the proposed committee could include city council members, community representatives, the chief of police and legal support from the city attorney.

The committee could also review city policies to make sure city resources aren’t used for immigration enforcement, she said.

Mayor Alice Patino read a statement saying that the city doesn’t have legal authority to restrict federal law enforcement.

“ That is the purview of the state of California and or the federal government,” Patino said. “We respectfully respond that such requests be made to your state and federally elected representatives.”

Councilmembers Soto and Maribel Aguilera voted to form the committee, and Mayor Patino voted “no.”

Then, Councilmember Gloria Flores cast the decisive vote against the committee, killing the motion.

The crowd gasped and jeered. Someone in the audience shouted, “Are you kidding me?”

“Shame on you,” attendees chanted.

The city council meeting quickly wrapped up after that.

When introducing the issue, Soto said she had first mentioned creating an ad hoc committee on immigration last August, and then revisited the issue at the council’s previous meeting.

The city council also discussed immigration at a heated meeting last month, when the council voted for a resolution expressing support for the city’s immigrant community.

The Santa Maria City Council, the mayor and the clerk's office didn’t respond in time to KCBX’s questions about the future of Escobedo’s seat.

