Santa Maria City Council postpones decision to create Immigration Committee

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published October 24, 2025 at 10:26 AM PDT
cityofsantamaria.org

The Santa Maria City Council has postponed a decision on forming an Immigration Ad Hoc Committee, pushing the discussion to Spring 2026. Council members said they want more clarity on what the proposed committee would do to support the city’s immigrant community.

The item was already delayed once before, and this week council members voted unanimously to table it again.

Councilmember Carlos Escobedo said the proposal was too vague. Other council members expressed concern that the city has limited authority when it comes to federal immigration laws.

Councilmember Gloria Soto, who introduced the item, says the committee is not intended to challenge federal policy, but to better understand how immigration laws affect local residents.

“It's more about gathering information and understanding how federal policies impact our city and our residents and what we can do to mitigate harm and strengthen the trust between local government and our community members,” Soto said.

Flores initially motioned to revisit the topic in November, but after further discussion, the council changed the date to early next year.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
