For the first time in five years, Santa Maria residents could see a rate increase for trash and recycling services.The last time solid waste collection…
The Central Coast Economic Recovery Initiative (ERI) partnered with a group of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students to produce two reports on six potential…
The Santa Barbara County government center in Santa Maria is being transformed by public art. The newest installation, just now underway, is called Valley…
A new facility designed to treat people having mental health crises is opening soon at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.Once it opens, the…
Santa Barbara County authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation into alleged environmental crimes found at an illegal cannabis grow site in Santa…
There’s a public art boom going on in Santa Maria. It includes brightly painted utility boxes and murals celebrating the town’s culture and…
The Santa Maria Public Library is giving out free Spring Gardening Kits from April 12 - 17.This is the fourth time the library’s Adult Services Department…
Since mid-March, parents say leaders of Camp Fire Central Coast went radio silent. Then came evictions on the organization’s properties for unpaid…
We hear from candidates running to represent the Central Coast in state and federal government; including California Assembly incumbent Jordan Cunningham…
The city of Santa Maria has grown considerably in the last two decades. With more than 100,000 residents, it is the largest city, both in population and…