Santa Maria City Council approves firefighter pay increase

Santa Maria city leaders approved a new labor agreement this week that includes raises and bonuses for local firefighters, despite concerns over its growing budget deficit.

In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the city council adopted the agreement, which provides a 10% base salary increase this year and an additional 4% raise in summer 2026. The deal also includes a one-time $2,000 bonus to be paid by the end of the month.

Matthew Chircop, president of the firefighters’ union, urged the council to support the package during public comment.

“We strive to be the employer of choice to make Santa Maria a great place to live and work,” Chircop said. “This proposal will allow us to attract and retain high-quality firefighters and fire prevention inspectors.”

The agreement also offers an extra 3% pay increase for qualified Spanish speaking employees and an extra 4% raise for longtime staff members.

Councilmember Carlos Escobedo cast the lone 'no' vote, citing fiscal concerns.

“We're living into a $20 million deficit in the City of Santa Maria,” Escobedo said. “And now with this, we're adding $1.3 million more to it. So I just want to put that in the record.”

According to city documents, current firefighter pay ranges from about $2,200 to $7,600 per paycheck, depending on rank. Union members said wages have not kept pace with the cost of living for more than two years.

