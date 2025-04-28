Farmworker advocates call for higher wages at Santa Maria Strawberry Festival

The Santa Maria Strawberry Festival wrapped up another celebration of the annual harvest over the weekend. But for some in the community, it was a time to unite and advocate for a living wage for people who work the fields and pick the strawberries.

About 70 to 80 people joined a May Day Rally and March for Farmworker Justice on Sunday, carrying signs reading “Farmworkers deserve a living wage” and chanting “Sí se puede,” or “Yes, we can.”

Advocates are calling for strawberry and other field workers to earn $26 an hour.

“Right now the minimum wage is $16.50 an hour,” said Gabriela Vivar, a farmworker and advocate with the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE. “But if you're working in the strawberries, the box is approximately like $2.35 a box, which is hardly enough.”

Vivar, who has worked in the fields since she was 15, said many laborers are paid either hourly or by contract — earning minimum wage or about $2.35 per box of strawberries picked — but neither method provides a living wage.

CAUSE Senior Policy Advocate Erika Diaz-Cervantes said the organization has taken the issue to Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and asked them to create a “farmworker living wage ordinance.”

“There was a special hearing last year in November where the County Board of Supervisors was able to hear about more than 300 workers come out and see the need for a livable wage,” Diaz-Cervantes said.

Although the first attempt for higher wages was unsuccessful, Diaz-Cervantes says they’ll continue to push for a livable wage for farmworkers.

According to the California Strawberry Commission, strawberry farming brought in just over $3 million in profits in 2021.