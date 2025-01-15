© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Farmworkers and labor advocates call for new pesticide regulations

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published January 15, 2025 at 3:29 PM PST
A public hearing before the Department of Pesticide Regulation will be held on Thursday at 5:45 p.m at the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas.

Central Coast farmworkers and labor advocates are calling for new regulations governing the use of a Cancer-causing pesticide.

1,3-dichloropropene, also known as 1,3-D is a cancer-causing pesticide and Toxic Air Contaminant that’s been banned in 34 countries, including all of the European Union. However, it's the 3rd most used pesticide in California.

“It's predominantly used in our area here in the Central Coast on great fields—great wine fields, Strawberry Fields—and we know that a lot of the schools are affected because of the proximity to the fields,” Yanely Martinez said, a Central Coast Organizer for Californians for Pesticide Reform.

Martinez and residents of farmworker communities plan to raise their concerns at a hearing before the Department of Pesticide Regulation in Salinas.

The public hearing will be held on Thursday at 5:45 p.m at the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
