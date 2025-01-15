Farmworkers and labor advocates call for new pesticide regulations

Central Coast farmworkers and labor advocates are calling for new regulations governing the use of a Cancer-causing pesticide.

1,3-dichloropropene, also known as 1,3-D is a cancer-causing pesticide and Toxic Air Contaminant that’s been banned in 34 countries, including all of the European Union. However, it's the 3rd most used pesticide in California.

“It's predominantly used in our area here in the Central Coast on great fields—great wine fields, Strawberry Fields—and we know that a lot of the schools are affected because of the proximity to the fields,” Yanely Martinez said, a Central Coast Organizer for Californians for Pesticide Reform.

Martinez and residents of farmworker communities plan to raise their concerns at a hearing before the Department of Pesticide Regulation in Salinas.

The public hearing will be held on Thursday at 5:45 p.m at the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas.