Within the first few moments of talking to Amancio, his ideas of what makes farmworkers so important — and what they do to complete their necessary work —…
It’s a warm day in Santa Maria, as Santiago Fanvian — who’s called Santa Maria home for the last 17 years — is at a strip mall with his two sons, both of…
Dr. Van Do-Reynoso says she knows vaccinating everyone possible is important to ending the pandemic. But as Santa Barbara County's public health director,…
In the parts of Santa Maria where green plants and brown soil are abundant, there's a massive truck beaming with LED displays; it's parked on the side of…
Inside one of Guadalupe's grocery stores, like La Estrella, you're bound to see a farmworker.“Yeah, they're just a lot of hardworking people and —…
During the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers helped the rest of us keep some semblance of order during the initial wave of uncertainty.And farmworkers…
Santa Barbara County had just over 32,000 migratory and seasonal agricultural workers in 2017 — the most recent year for data — according to estimates…
To tell the story of farmworkers in this country, let alone the Central Coast, Cesar Chavez needs to be mentioned.In a 1984 speech to the Commonwealth…
Strawberry field workers in San Luis Obispo County striked for a second day July 2, demanding better wages.Workers are demanding West Coast Berry Farms…
Eleazar Sosa, a vineyard manager in Greenfield, oversees a crew of about 20 who monitor the vines for disease, control irrigation and harvest the wine…