© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Coast advocates push for higher farmworker wages

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:08 PM PDT
Farm Workers waving hello to the Amtrak Coast Starlight as it passes through the Central Coast.
Flickr.com / Timothy Donovan
Farm Workers waving hello to the Amtrak Coast Starlight as it passes through the Central Coast.

Central Coast advocates are pushing a plan to raise the minimum wage for farm workers in Santa Barbara County by $10 dollars an hour. The grassroots effort is being led by two non-profit organizations representing farmworkers.

Daniel Segura is a Santa Maria Organizer for Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE. He said the rising cost of living on the Central Coast is leaving farmworkers’ in a precarious situation.

“Over the last couple of years farmworkers are able to organize themselves and really come together and decide what it is that they're asking for. And ultimately the ask of $26 an hour is coming from farm workers directly,” Segura said.

The current minimum wage in the state is $16 an hour, which will go up another 50 cents in January. The fieldworking community is now taking its proposal to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, where It’s expected to meet stiff resistance from local farmers.

Claire Winemann is the president of the Growers-Shippers Association of Santa Barabara and San Luis Obispo Counties. She said the economic impacts to the region could outweigh the benefits of the wage increase.

“The employee wages makes up, in many cases, the majority, or depending on the individual situation, at least between 30 to 50% or more of operating costs in the county and that's already a significant investment. So when we see a 62% increase, it's hard to make those numbers work,” Wineman said.

The Board of Supervisors created an ad-hoc committee to discuss farmworker conditions which will include discussion about wages.
Tags
Business and Economy farmworkersWagesminimum wageCentral CoastCAUSE
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content
Load More