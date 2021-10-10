-
Insurance provider Anthem Blue Cross dropped Dignity Health hospitals and medical groups after the groups failed to reach an agreement in their contract…
Zoo Med Laboratories is a San Luis Obispo reptile supplier for big box stores like PetSmart, Amazon and Walmart that was recently sued for allegedly…
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with the federal government May 25 to support California’s efforts to advance offshore wind energy…
Digital Marketing is one way businesses can stay in touch with customers during uncertain times.SLO Partners, a local nonprofit that supports businesses…
On March 5, the State of California announced outdoor concerts and events can resume with modifications and safety precautions.The performing arts…
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal is re-introducing legislation to protect federal land on the Central Coast, saying he’s optimistic Congress will…
Two congress members from the Central Coast and a senator from Oregon are calling for endangered species protections for the monarch butterfly. Western…
The Central Coast has fantastic produce, much of which you wouldn’t think could grow here, including passion fruit! Just east of Hwy 101 along Gobernador…
Police departments across the Central Coast continue to report a rash of thefts involving catalytic converters. That is part of a car’s exhaust system and…
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, Central Coast state senator John Laird talks with KCBX’s Greta Mart about the EDD and the effort to fix the…