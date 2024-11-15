Trending News Stories

-
The company responsible for the 2015 Refugio spill has agreed to a settlement that will pay the state tens-of-millions of dollars for cleanup costs.
-
Californians appear to be rejecting a ballot measure that would raise the statewide minimum wage to $18 an hour. The measure saw a lot of opposition from San Luis Obispo County voters.
-
A land use measure designed to block a proposed battery storage plant in Morro Bay looks like it will pass. Nearly 60% of Morro Bay voters supported Measure A24, according to the latest ballot count.
-
The final ballots in San Luis Obispo County are being counted. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 100% of precincts have reported results. With most ballots counted, here's a look at a few local races.