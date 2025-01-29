Morro Bay approves ordinance banning battery energy storage systems within its city limits

In a sweeping decision, the Morro Bay City Council voted to block any proposals that involve building a battery storage facility in its city limits. The decision comes after a power generation company warned the city it’s seeking state approval to build one.

Last October, the Texas-based electricity company, Vistra Corp., sent a letter to the City of Morro Bay. It said the company would apply for permits to build a battery storage facility through state agencies, circumventing approval from local governments, like Morro Bay City Council.

In a public meeting Tuesday night, the council banded together to try to prevent that from happening.

“We have a responsibility to protect our environment and having, you know, one of 28 estuaries in the nation is pristine and you can't have a do-over,” said Mayor Carla Wixom during the voting process.

Multiple fires have started at battery storage facilities in California due to system failures, including one in Moss Landing. The fire and smoke forced 1500 people to evacuate and rained toxic metals down on at least one nearby community.

Morro Bay locals are worried if a battery storage facility is built at the old power plant, which is by the city’s main street, it could start a fire that would spread to nearby schools, businesses and homes and it would ultimately devastate the city.

“We are all here for climate change solutions, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of the business community or entire county,” said a community member during public comment.

According to a Vistra Corp. representative, the safe operation of Vistra facilities is its top priority. The company said it’s conducting a comprehensive review of the Moss Landing facility, which will inform its decision to move forward with future energy operations.

The company said it has not yet filed an application with the state for the Morro Bay project.

The city’s ordinance is temporary and ends in 45 days. The council will meet in March to vote on a two year renewal.

While presenting the ordinance, Arlin Singewald the community development director of the city said the ordinance cannot stop an application with the state that’s filed under Assembly Bill 205, that allows companies to pursue “Opt-In Certification” with the California Energy Commission.