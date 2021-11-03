Environment and Energy

-
Wednesday morning, Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove counters recorded more than 14,000 butterflies fluttering within the trees.
Western wildfires pose a much broader threat to human health than to just those forced to evacuate the path of the blazes.Smoke from these fires, which…
The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is asking for the public’s help in expanding its air quality monitoring on the Central…
The Center for Biological Diversity is claiming that the operator of the Arroyo Grande oilfield has been drilling illegal wells for years.Victoria Bogdan…
The City of San Luis Obispo is beginning work next week to restore Laguna Lake after years of sediment buildup has impacted the water quality and the…
Working toward California’s legislative goal of diverting 75% of organic waste from landfills, anaerobic digesters are being put to use on the Central…
Lopez Lake is in the height of summer visitor season and its boat access is a big draw for people coming from across California.But because of drought…
Formal petition submitted to re-list gray wolf as endangered; could benefit Central Coast ecosystemsMore than 70 groups formally filed a request with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to re-list the gray wolf as an endangered species, citing inadequate…
It’s been more than 100 years since the 1906 earthquake that caused severe damage to San Francisco. Since then, Californians have long-anticipated another…
The federal government finalized a new rule Friday which expands critical habitat protection along the West Coast for endangered killer whales as far…