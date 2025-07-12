Nuclear watchdog group requests public hearing on application to extend Diablo Canyon operations by 20 years

PG&E is seeking another extension for the Diablo Canyon nuclear power facility– this time for an additional 20 years. The utility previously obtained a five-year license extension.

The plant’s two reactors had been scheduled for decommissioning in November 2024 and August of this year.

On July 11, a nonprofit group focused on peace and nuclear safety opposed the utility’s application for an extension at a California Coastal Commission meeting in Pismo Beach.

Representatives from Mothers for Peace requested a public hearing before the Coastal Commission and an analysis of all environmental risks stemming from the Diablo Canyon nuclear power facility.

Jill ZamEk is secretary and oversight treasury officer for Mothers for Peace.

“They're using the once-through cooling system which continues to harm the marine life in the surrounding area. They impinge and entrain them, which means kill marine life, fish and fish larva. There's also the thermal pollution that changes the habitat,” said ZamEk.

According to ZamEk, Senate Bill 846 allows for a five year extension of the nuclear plant, but PG & E has also applied for a 20-year license renewal.

PG&E did not respond to interview requests by air time.

Other concerns for the advocacy groups include two earthquake faults under the plant and outdated equipment dating back to 1968.

If approved, the operating licenses will end in 2044 and 2045, respectively.