BLM reopens oil and gas leasing review across Central California

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reopening its environmental review of oil and gas leasing across Central California, including parts of the Central Coast.

The settlements require the agency to reassess how it evaluates potential impacts of oil and gas developments on public lands, particularly on wildlife, community health and air and water quality.

More than 100,000 acres of public lands in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could be affected by the new leasing plan, according to Los Padres Forest Watch, a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization on California’s central coast.

“Hopefully it doesn't look like the same plan that was previously approved that resulted in litigation,” said Jeff Kuyper, the group’s executive director. “We're hopeful that this is an opportunity for them to correct those past mistakes and consider a different approach.”

If leasing resumes, the BLM estimates 10 to 40 new oil and gas wells could be developed each year on new leases. The agency did not respond to a request for comment.

“We're also going to be watching this unfold and be there every step of the way—including once the plan is finalized. And so at that point, we'll take a look at it and say, ‘Okay, is this something we're satisfied with? Is it something that addresses these significant environmental impacts?’" said Kuyper.

A draft environmental review is expected by early fall. Public comments will be accepted until July 23rd.

