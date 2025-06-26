© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast nonprofit launches fundraiser to save condor programs amid federal cuts

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published June 26, 2025 at 9:16 AM PDT
California Condor.

The Monterey-based Ventana Wildlife Society has launched the “Save the Condors Fund.” The $410,000 campaign hopes to offset budget cuts to its program provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“The specific services that are in jeopardy are the releases of captive-bred condors to the wild and their ongoing support and management until they become established,” Ventana Wildlife Society Executive Director Kelly Sorenson said.

“There's also a critical need to mitigate lead poisoning, and we do that by providing free non-lead ammunition to the hunters and ranchers.”

Lead poisoning is the main threat to endangered condors, caused by eating animals shot with lead bullets.

In 1987, no condors remained in the wild. Today, Central California has over 100.

Ventana’s current federal funding runs out in December.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda completed a data fellowship with the USC Center for Health Journalism in 2023 and is set to begin law school in fall 2025.
