The California condor, one of the state’s most iconic birds, went extinct in the wild in the 1980’s — but it’s since been reintroduced into areas like the…
A 5-and-a-half month old California condor chick has taken flight in Pinnacles National Park. This endangered condor chick is the first to be successfully…
There is a new live streaming video service that lets you peak into the wild nests of an endangered California bird. It's the first ever…
The endangered California condor is having its best spring to date with at least 16 active nests identified statewide by biologists. More than a third of…