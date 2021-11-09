Health, Science and Technology

-
Covered California sells individual health insurance plans to people who can’t get coverage through their job, but many Californians and residents of the Central Coast still aren’t signing up for health insurance.
Everyone has secrets, and many of us are harmed by the effects of keeping them, especially surrounding our most personal decisions, like the termination…
The need for mental health services has increased in recent years, especially during the pandemic. Colleges and universities across the nation have had to…
An indefinite mask mandate went into effect last night for San Luis Obispo County and local businesses are now enforcing it.The mask mandate applies to…
In a public briefing Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein put into effect a mandatory mask mandate for all public…
According to a survey done by Home Instead, a senior in-home care service in Santa Barbara, seniors who eat most of their meals alone are more than twice…
The San Luis Obispo County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls is holding a panel and menstrual product collection drive to address ‘period…
As the pandemic’s impact on the Central Coast affects farmworkers too, vaccinating these workers became an important objective.
San Luis Obispo County health officials held a briefing July 29 to urge community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the county is seeing a…
Insurance provider Anthem Blue Cross dropped Dignity Health hospitals and medical groups after the groups failed to reach an agreement in their contract…
Farmworkers face issues getting health care — a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. So what’s being done to combat that?