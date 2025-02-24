© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
NASA telescope set to launch from Vandenberg

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published February 24, 2025 at 11:22 AM PST
NASA's SPHEREx telescope stands for Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer.
nasa.gov
NASA is preparing to launch a telescope into space this week from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Roughly the size of a subcompact car, the SPHEREx telescope will orbit Earth, capturing images in over 100 colors to create a 3D map of the entire sky.

Vandenberg NASA Launch Services Program Chief Daye Hoffman said that unlike the James Webb Telescope, which focuses on fine details, the SPHEREx captures a wide-angle view of space.

“It's a one-of-a-kind telescope. They're looking to map hundreds-of-millions of galaxies in space in a new way,” Hoffman said. “So, it's a two-year mission. They're looking at a lot of what the human eye is unable to see, using infrared.”

A NASA news release said the goal of the mission is to delve into what happened in the first second after the Big Bang and to explore the building blocks of life in our galaxy.

Another mission, PUNCH, will launch alongside SPHEREx to study how the Sun’s outer atmosphere turns into solar winds.

The SPHEREx telescope is set to launch from Vanenberg on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Friday, Feb. 28 at around 7 p.m.
Tags
Health, Science and Technology NASAVandenberg Space Force BaseSpace X
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
