UCSB researchers use drones to develop shark prediction technology

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published October 21, 2024 at 10:18 AM PDT
Drone technology can detect sharks swimming near the surface.
Photo by Neil Nathan.
Drone technology can detect sharks swimming near the surface.

UC Santa Barbara researchers are developing technology to help beachgoers predict when sharks might be in the water.

A two-year study at Padaro Beach in Carpinteria is helping UCSB scientists understand what ocean conditions attract sharks. Using drones, they tracked factors like water temperature, tides and time of day.

The study found that time of day and year are key predictors.

Co-author and UCSB Project Scientist Neil Nathan said they saw more white sharks in the afternoon and during the summer months.

“That's particularly when the surface waters have actually warmed up from the sun, and so, in comparison to the cooler waters down to the sea floor, these sharks are coming up more to the surface just because it feels a bit more like a bathtub to them. It's a bit more comfortable,” Nathan said.

Nathan said the research will be used to improve SharkEye, an AI tool that detects sharks in the water.

While this technology can be helpful for swimmers, Nathan noted that shark attacks are still rare. Even on days with higher shark activity, the study found no increase in incidents.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
