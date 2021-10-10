-
In November, California voters will be deciding on a dozen statewide ballot measures. One is about funding stem cell research through bonds, Proposition…
-
Archivists at UC Santa Barbara are documenting the pandemic’s effect on the university’s community. To do so, they’ve asked students, staff, faculty and…
-
FOMAT Medical Research is a clinical research institute in Oxnard, working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to host research on a COVID-19…
-
In San Luis Obispo, some Cal Poly professors are using the spring quarter’s curriculum to provide tangible support to doctors and nurses during the…
-
Last month, Yuri sat in her dining room in San Jose, turned on the T.V., and heard something that made her sit up straight and sent her mind racing. The…
-
Your new Ford might just come equipped with repurposed U.S. currency, flax, wheat, agave fibers, and a litany of organic auto parts. Ford’s tenacious…
-
Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee is a more than just a megastore.The Memphis facility works year round empowering…
-
The Giant Panda is revered by not only the Chinese, but kids and adults alike around the world. The Chinese have long used the Giant Panda as a diplomatic…
-
"Your child has terminal cancer..." is a devastating statement for a parent to hear. But, one Central Coast man says there are critical, life-saving…
-
Cal Poly recently received a five-year, $2.6 million grant for its regenerative medicine program from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine…