© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"These animals cannot repopulate fast enough": New study says sharks are threatened by overfishing

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published August 7, 2024 at 11:13 AM PDT
Leopard Shark, or Triakis semifasciata taken at Shell Beach.
Spencer Dybdahl Riffle / flickr.com
Leopard Shark, or Triakis semifasciata taken at Shell Beach.

A new UC Santa Barbara study says shark populations are threatened by overfishing. The report highlights the importance of the fish to ecosystems and calls for its protections.

A key finding in the research says that shark populations have gone down by more than 70% in the last 50 years. UCSB Marine Biologist and co-author Jennifer Caselle said overfishing of sharks is a leading cause.

“These animals cannot repopulate fast enough. So many sharks are slow-growing and they don't have very high reproductive rates. And so their populations can't sustain a lot of fishing,” Caselle said.

She said in addition to fishing, climate change and habitat loss are other contributors. But the study also notes sharks are important for keeping prey populations in check and moving nutrients around an ecosystem.

Caselle and her colleagues call for urgent reforms such as new marine sanctuaries and fishing regulations. Their research appears in the journal Science.
Tags
Environment and Energy sharksUCSBresearch
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More