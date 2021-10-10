-
The City of Paso Robles has been awarded funding from the Center on Rural Innovation to help bring in tech-related jobs. Rural communities like Paso…
A group of Cal Poly students are in the next stages of testing a product they designed to help women track their fertility and conceive.The fertility…
Located at the southern end of the Salinas Valley, King City in Monterey County is the first California city to outfit all of its police officers with…
Are robots coming for California’s jobs?In today’s increasingly automated economy, that’s certainly the fear. Technology has always generated economic…
Diving into the subject of economic vitality and growth on the Central Coast, KCBX News speaks with Melissa James, CEO of a new collaboration among local…
In Norse mythology, the Bifrost is the rainbow bridge connecting the realm of the gods to Earth. At the University of California at Santa Barbara, it is…
More than 100 high school students from around the state took part in a two-day digital forensics challenge at San Luis Obispo's California Polytechnic…
Kristen Hazard, the owner of San Luis Obispo software company, Suntoucher, talks about her shift from consulting to selling her own, self-funded app, and…
Broadcast date: 1/28/16For almost 20 years, Softec has been the Central Coast’s premier software and technology association. With over 2,000 members,…
Broadcast date: 11/5/15The mission of Cal Poly’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) is to transform motivated students into resourceful,…