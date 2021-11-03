Business and Economy

-
Before COVID, the Thursday farmers' market in Downtown San Luis Obispo used to be much more than just a place to buy groceries. It was also a street fair…
-
Downtown San Luis Obispo is partnering with local artists and students on the Cal Poly Rose Float Team to give the city core and its businesses a floral…
-
Digital Marketing is one way businesses can stay in touch with customers during uncertain times.SLO Partners, a local nonprofit that supports businesses…
-
In honor of Women’s History Month, more than 20 women-owned restaurants in San Luis Obispo County are coming together March 8 through 14 for the first At…
-
The Galaxy Theatres and Colony square have been the heart of the Atascadero downtown area for many years.But since the pandemic hit, the theater,…
-
A new proposal would allow California restaurants to permanently offer to-go cocktails. Senator Bill Dodd from Napa said SB389 would throw businesses a…
-
Two San Luis Obispo County officials are urging the Newsom administration to stop using Alcoholic Beverage Control, ABC, to cite local businesses for…
-
A sweeping motion by California’s governor lifting regional stay-home-orders now puts the state back into a four-tier system, with Central Coast counties…
-
As restrictions continue due to state COVID-19 orders, the city of Paso Robles has started a program to help businesses stay afloat, while giving…
-
Over the past decade, people around the world have started to observe 'Dry January,' abstaining from alcohol for the month for a healthier start to the…